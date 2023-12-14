Remember that this game is already available on Nintendo Switch, and now we are getting more content related to Pikmin 4. We have a curious sales data!

Pikmin 4

As you can see below, in the latest Famitsu Japanese sales lists, Pikmin 4 officially surpassed one million sales this week with 26,879 copies sold. We leave it to you below:

(NSW) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82,470 (1,232,981)

(NSW) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,488 (540,444)

(NSW) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 51,698 (398,281)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26,879 (1,005,562)

(NSW) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,082 (396,836)

(PS5) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/07/23) – 14,085 (Nuevo)

(NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,544 (87,823)

(NSW) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,861 (3,338,767)

(NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,189 (5,568,741)

(NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,398 (5,347,546)

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

