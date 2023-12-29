Throughout the more than 1,200 chapters that Ash has starred in the anime series Pokémon we have seen him Fight against all kinds of trainers and gym leaders. If we compare how he began to face the combats in the first season with the strategies he proposed in the last one, it seems that we are talking about two completely different characters.

Throughout all the years that the series has accompanied us, Ash has faced all kinds of rivals. He has often emerged victorious, but there have also been times when, unfortunately, we have seen him taste the bitter taste of defeat. Of all these battles that he has fought, probably the most exciting have always been the ones in which he has competed in the different Pokémon Leagues.

This has left us with battles as unforgettable as those fought against Paul, Tobias, Harrison, Lionel and, of course, another that remains to be remembered is the one in which Ash faced Gary. In all of them, except for the latter, Pikachu has always been one of the great protagonists and one of the Pokémon that has helped Ash the most to achieve his greatest triumphs, such as in the Orange League when he defeated Drake's Dragonite.

So why didn't Ash include Pikachu this time?

One of the biggest rivalries in the entire anime series

From the first chapter of the anime series, it was clear that Gary Oak was Ash's biggest rival, because whenever our protagonist met him, Professor Oak's grandson did not stop being cocky and considering Ash a rather inferior trainer. Therefore, Ash always wanted to prove that Gary was wrong and that he was perfectly capable of defeating him in combat.





Although their paths crossed on several occasions throughout the Kanto League, they never fought. They had to wait until Ash's return to Pallet Town after winning the Orange League. It was then that Gary had no problem standing up to Ash to make it clear that he was a superior trainer, which led them to fight one on one: Ash's Pikachu vs. Gary's Eevee.

Curiously, someone might expect that Pikachu, after having emerged victorious in so many battles and defeating an all-powerful Dragonite, would have no problem defeating an Eevee. However, Gary's was not just any one, so Ash's inseparable companion had nothing to do and ended up biting the dust. However, from that moment on he was clear that the same situation was not going to happen twice.





Luckily for Ash, he was finally going to be able to get revenge and challenge his biggest rival, because in the Johto League the draw brought them together to face each other in a six-on-six match, a true test so that each one could demonstrate their abilities and how much they had improved as coaches. So, we return to the question asked previously, why didn't Ash include Pikachu in his team if he is such an indispensable and powerful member?

For any follower of the series this moment was very shocking and unexpected. It wasn't as punishment for Pikachu losing to Eevee, as it had been made clear countless times that Pikachu is quite powerful. Anyway, Ash didn't want to force him to fight and thus give him a rest.knowing that he was also perfectly capable of taking victory using any of his other Pokémon as a good trainer.

That doesn't mean that Ash had a difficult time, because with Gary having so many different Pokémon it was difficult to predict what team he would use during the fight. On the other hand, the most normal thing was to think that Ash would choose Pikachu, so that may be another big reason why he preferred to leave him on the bench, so as to take your great rival by surprise and propose a more unpredictable strategy.





So, even though the balance was tilted in Gary's favor for much of the fight, Ash managed to win without using Pikachu in what has clearly been one of the most important fights of his entire life. In fact, his victory was accompanied by another prize, because from that moment Ash and Gary put aside their quarrels, becoming great friends and earning mutual respect after give us such a special fight for being one of the few times Ash hasn't needed Pikachu.

