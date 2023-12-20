Image generative AI platforms are already established and their results are spectacular, so what about video? This challenge is more complex, but there are already companies that are trying to solve it, and one of them is Pika.

The Chinese startup Pika Labs, founded by Demi Guo and Chelin Meng, wants to become the Midjourney of AI-generated video. Its proposal is not intended for professional users, but for AI enthusiasts who want to experiment with a tool that is in its infancy but already gives surprising results.









At Xataka we have been able to test a beta version through the platform's Discord channel – anyone can request an invitation to access the stable version – and in the hours we have spent experimenting with this platform we have gained some first impressions.

To begin with, it may be necessary to lower expectations. The videos generated by Pika are imperfect and in many cases even disturbing: The AI ​​makes animation decisions that are shocking and at odds with what we would have imagined it would do. Even being precise with the prompts, the result is usually curious, but often not very usable.

There are also important limitations: the videos generated are currently only three seconds long, which makes it difficult to develop little more than small animations in the application. It is possible, however, to concatenate several animations to end up creating longer ones. The trick is to extract the last frame of the generated video and use it as a reference image for the next one with the same prompt.

This is what we have done in a couple of examples that we have experimented with. The first, a girl on a swing: despite using that last frame of each three-second clip, the animation ends up distorting the original image and being practically a hallucination. In the first moments the only things that move are the branches of the tree – very realistically, of course – but then things get strange.

In the second, in which the prompt was “video taken from a plane, moving forward” with an image of Pirulí from Madrid, the idea was for the camera to move and get closer to the famous Torrespaña building, but the final result, despite concatenate several videos, it was certainly erratic and unusable. At certain moments the clouds barely move, then there is some approach, and then, curiously, the movement seems to stop.

We also tried taking a reference image of Elon Musk and asking Pika to animate it. Here, asking Musk to pretend that he is speaking is easy, but in the clip we only asked him to say the word “Oh” and Pika decided that what we wanted was for him to moved his lips non-stop. That, curiously, he did quite well.

If you join the aforementioned Discord channel you can see how Pika is being used for all kinds of ideas that users iterate over and over again trying to find the perfect result. In many cases the generated clips are strange and unconvincing, and the feeling that this tool gives is that of being very far from what platforms like DALL-E, Midjourney or Stable Diffusion achieved almost immediately: leaving us amazed with the quality of their images. .

But it is also true that Pika has just started his journey and it is too early to decide whether AI-generated video will end up being as compelling and spectacular as AI-generated images already are. The company, however, has already generated a lot of expectation, and has just closed an investment round of 55 million dollars.

Can you become animated film directors with Pika? For now the answer to that question, at least if you want results comparable to those of conventional processes, is a resounding no. The demos section shown on the official website confirms this.

And yet one thing is certain: use Pika hooks. That's already a good sign.

