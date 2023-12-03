The carrier of the Freighter Titan comes to life thanks to the excellent work of a cosplayer.

Pieck is one of the most important characters in the final stretch of Attack on Titan

Cosplays are used by more and more people to pay tribute to some of the most beloved works of fiction or what greatest impact they have caused in recent years. And it is not surprising that a series like Attack on Titan, considered by many to be one of the best animes in history, frequently receives some of a quality that in many cases becomes simply amazing.

Attack on Titan also has the privilege of counting among its fans cosplayers who pay tribute to secondary characters that even made their debut at an advanced point in the plot. The cosplay that we have decided to share with you today has done the same with Pieck Fingerthe bearer of one of the most striking and peculiar titans of all.

Pieck Finger receives one of the best Attack on Titan cosplays

The following cosplay was made by @rottenkraken, who frequently shares his excellent characterization work on his Instagram profile. In our opinion, we are facing one of the best cosplays What we have seen from this character from Attack on Titan:

@rottenkraken has chosen to choose the uniform worn by members of Marley’s Army and that Pieck used in the first chapters of the fourth season of this fantastic action anime. In addition to taking care of every detail of Pieck’s wardrobe, the cosplayer has also emulated one of the most emblematic moments of the character, who did not hesitate to coldly point out Eren to consider him the great enemy before he suffered a shocking ambush by the Porco Jaw Titan.

Although this moment was especially surprising given the great danger that Eren transmitted At that point in the story, it is convenient to remember that it was not the only test of bravery that Pieck demonstrated throughout the series. And thanks to the powerful abilities of his titan and his ability to transform quickly, the balance temporarily tipped in favor of our heroes in several of the most difficult moments they had to face in the final stretch of the work, making this character an essential ally.

The Attack on Titan anime concluded spectacularly thanks to its good use of drama and the excellent animation provided once again by Studio MAPPA, however, its ending continues to cause some different opinions among the spectators mainly due to the fate of some of the best characters in the work.

