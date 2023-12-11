Mike Manley the richest manager on Piazza Affari

A year to remember for numerous managers and entrepreneurs of Piazza Affari who contributed to the growth of the companies they manage. This is what was reported by Corriere della Sera. At the top of the ranking is Mike Manley, who in 2022 received a gross compensation of 51.18 million euros from Stellantis, making him the highest paid top manager among companies listed on the stock exchange. His case is unique because this sum includes compensation for his failure to be confirmed at the helm of the group after the merger between FCA, from which he left in 2021, and PSA.



In second place in the compensation ranking, drawn up by Sole 24 Ore based on documents published by listed companies, Fulvio Montipò, entrepreneur and manager of Interpump, who received 49.12 million euros, took the place. This is the result of the rapid growth of the company, which has become the main global group in the high pressure pump sector with a 50% market share and one of the leaders in the production of power take-offs, valves, cylinders, pipes and reducers in the ‘hydraulics, exceeding 2 billion in revenues in 2022.

In third place is Marco Tronchetti Provera, vice president and managing director of Pirelli, who received 19.97 million, to which is added 20,000 euros from the board of directors of RCS Mediagroup. Everyone has recovered the losses suffered during the pandemic, as have the companies they lead, considering monetary compensation (fixed, bonuses and severance pay) and capital gains from stock options. The gross earnings of the top ten managers have reached 231.2 million, an increase of 17% compared to 2021.

Among entrepreneurs, in fourth place are Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, CEOs of the luxury group until May 2023, both with earnings of 18.14 million They contributed to bringing the Made in Italy company to a turnover of 4.2 billion (+25%) in 2022. In eighth place is Giovanni Tamburi, founder of Tip, who in 2022 received 14.85 million by investing in Italian excellences, including Moncler, Prysmian, Amplifon and Interpump.

Executives dominate most of the top 20, with figures such as Carlo Cimbri, president of Unipol, in sixth place with 16.46 million, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, in seventh place with 14.9 million, and Scott Wine, CEO of CNH, in ninth place with 14.3 million. In the ranking, we also find number eleven John Elkann, CEO of Exor and president of Stellantis and Ferrari, with 13.67 million. Also shining in the context of Made in Italy are Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Ferragamo, in tenth place with almost 14 million, Dario Scaffardi, at the top of Saras, in twelfth place with 13.28 million, and Enrico Vita, CEO of Amplifon, in thirteenth place with 10.9 million. The list also includes the executive directors of Moncler, Roberto Eggs (17th with 8.9 million) and Luciano Santel (19th with 8.68 million), as well as the CEO of Generali, Philippe Donnet, in fourteenth place with 10.6 million. Finally, Paul du Saillant, deputy CEO of Essilux, ranks sixteenth with a salary of 9 million.

