After 10 years, Piaggio brings home the result, winning the case that saw it pitted against a Chinese brand accused of having copied its most famous scooter: the Vespa. The myth of Pontedera is safe and from today it can no longer be copied.

December 1, 2023

10 years have passed since the beginning of this dispute between Italy and China, or perhaps it would be better to say between Piaggio and Zhejiang Zhongneng Industry Group.

The Italian group had submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) an application for registration of “three-dimensional sign corresponding to the shape of a Vespa scooter“, to protect his historic scooter from possible imitations.

The request was accepted and in 2014 the design, or rather, the shape of the Vespa became a real protected trademark of the “scooter” and “reduced scooter models” products.

The Chinese of Zhejiang Zhongneng Industry Groupwhich entered the Italian market directly in 2018 by acquiring Moto Morini of Bologna, are filing an appeal to obtain the cancellation of the trademark and consequently its protection.

In 2021, the EUIPO agrees with the Chinesefor the “lack of evidence of distinctive character” of the shape of the Vespa and the consequent cancellation of the trademark registration (and of the intellectual property for the sign three-dimensional corresponding to the shape of a scooter). Piaggio does not give up, and appeals to the EU Court.

This, after years, has finally given Piaggio is rightstating that the mark corresponds to the shape of one scooter “Vespa” is recognizable throughout the EU, and this made it possible to overturn the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) responsible for managing EU trade marks, designs and models.

The Court ruled that a registered EU trademark cannot be declared void if, due to the use made of it, it has acquired a character distinctive after registration. So the Vespa cannot be imitated!

Unfortunately, this ruling will not be able to help with the numerous cases of motorcycle cloning/copying, mostly coming from China, reported almost weekly, which involve famous brands, from Honda to Ducati (remember the Ducasu 400? ), passing through Harley-Davidson and Moto Guzzi. In these cases it is difficult if not impossible to report, and the coverage offered by the registration of a patent is labile, and easily circumvented, unless one overdoes it and goes so far as to copy the company trademark as well. But in the East they are smart and anything but stupid…