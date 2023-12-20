15 years after its “second” debut – the first Primavera was born in 1968 – the Vespa Primavera returns to be the protagonist on city streets with a renewed and Euro 5+ version. The “small bodies”, as the Primavera and the Sprint are called, to distinguish them from the “big body” Vespone GTS, remain available in the three classic displacements: 50, 125 and 150, flanked by two electric versions, also with removable batteries. The handlebar block, grips included, and the rear shield are new. The wheel rims are also new, with a dedicated 5-spoke design. The “crest” on the mudguard is also new, while the central “tie” has a different design compared to the previous version. The saddle has also been renewed. The headlights are now entirely LED, for greater safety. The dashboard also changes, which maintains an analogue speedometer, flanked by a 3-inch LCD screen which integrates new functions, such as route management based on distances, average and instantaneous consumption and average and instantaneous speed. The instrument can also be associated with the Piaggio MIA multimedia platform (optional). Engine and chassis unchanged, with the three-valve i-Get 124 and 155 cc with 11 and 12.5 HP respectively, steel body and 12″ wheels with disc-drum brakes with ABS on the front wheel (also for the 125).

