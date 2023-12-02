Suara.com – The names of the Masterchef Indonesia season 11 finalists, namely Kiki and Belinda, are still in the spotlight. Because the public admitted that they did not accept Belinda’s victory in the amateur cooking competition.

One of the reasons the public didn’t accept it was when a portrait circulated of Kiki helping Belinda to cut meat with a knife. According to netizens, this shows that Belinda is not worthy of being the winner.

Therefore, many people say that the MCI event is just a setup. Knowing this, Kiki and Belinda also provided clarification when they were guest stars on the FYP event, Trans 7.

1. Make Good Friends

Who would have thought that because of Belinda’s victory, the public would think that Kiki did not have a good relationship with her opponent.

Even though they claim to be close friends. The two of them often carry out activities together while undergoing quarantine at MCI.

2. Legowo with the Jury’s Decision

Kiki admitted that she received 2nd place in this competition. He felt very grateful and had also congratulated Belinda.

“I accept it, because it’s us, I’ve also said congratulations to Belinda,” said Kiki.

Likewise with Belinda, who revealed that this event was not set up as the public thinks.

On the other hand, Belinda admitted that she was grateful because she had won first place. However, he also felt sad because he saw the public’s response.

“Grateful, happy, of course because it’s everyone’s dream to win. If you read the sad comments, there will definitely be sad ones, because we should be able to celebrate,” said Belinda.

3. Controversial Meat Cutting Scene

Belinda is often thought to be unable to cut meat in the meat cutting department. However, who would have thought that Kiki had her own views.

According to him, in a competition it is not just about who is the best. Because the competition has a time limit which means anything can happen.

Kiki said that when she slaughtered sheep here, Belinda used to cut them with a special tool. Meanwhile, in this event you are required to use a large knife.

“I usually use a machete, so I know what’s wrong. I didn’t help him straight away, until after a few minutes he tried and he couldn’t, so I helped him, instead of cutting his finger,”.