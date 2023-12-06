Suara.com – Since officially getting married for the second time, Bunga Citra Lestari has become increasingly diligent in her work upload photos of his wedding. One of them was uploaded on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Through this upload, BCL shows two interesting photos. First, there is a photo of him alone with Tiko Aryawardhana.

Both BCL and Tiko wore clothes at the wedding ceremony. BCL wore a white kebaya with a beautiful veil, as did Tiko Aryawardhana.

Meanwhile, the second photo is actually much more interesting. The reason is, in the second photo, there is the son of BCL and the late Ashraf Sinclair, Noah Sinclair.

Noah Sinclair appeared in clothes similar to those of bridesmaids and groomsmen, with cream shades. While smiling at the camera, he stood between BCL and Tiko.

“After… (After…),” wrote BCL via the upload.

The existence of Noah Sinclair immediately became the spotlight. Some immediately remembered the existence of Tiko Aryawardhana’s biological children.

The reason is, the existence of Tiko Aryawardhana’s three biological children in his second marriage is not visible. Both in wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions.

“Mr. Tiko’s son didn’t come?” asked netizens.

“I was wondering the same thing,” added another.

“Yes, it should be a photo of five of us,” said a netizen.

“1 child is happy to have a new father, 3 children are sad to lose their father. This is the world, there is sorrow and there is joy,” someone commented.

“The photo would be more beautiful if there were Tiko children,” said another netizen.

“Agree, it would be complete if all their children were present, even in the complete photo,” said the netizen.

As additional information, Tiko Aryawardhana is known to have been married but divorced. Through his first marriage, he is said to have three children.