Tsunami in the Philippines

Philippine authorities have issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mindanao, in the southern Philippines, after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern part of the island. The US Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activity around the world, located the hypocenter at a depth of 32 kilometers and about 21.2 kilometers south-east of the city of Hinatuan.

The Philippines is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity where around 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, although in most cases they are of moderate magnitude.

Philippine authorities, alert for a ‘destructive tsunami’

Philippine authorities have warned of a “destructive tsunami” and urged people living in coastal areas to flee inland after a powerful earthquake struck the south of the country today. “A destructive tsunami with waves of life-threatening height is expected,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on X, after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Mindanao.

Subscribe to the newsletter