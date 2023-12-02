Tsunami in the Philippines
Philippine authorities have issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mindanao, in the southern Philippines, after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern part of the island. The US Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activity around the world, located the hypocenter at a depth of 32 kilometers and about 21.2 kilometers south-east of the city of Hinatuan.
The Philippines is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity where around 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, although in most cases they are of moderate magnitude.
Philippine authorities, alert for a ‘destructive tsunami’
Philippine authorities have warned of a “destructive tsunami” and urged people living in coastal areas to flee inland after a powerful earthquake struck the south of the country today. “A destructive tsunami with waves of life-threatening height is expected,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on X, after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Mindanao.
