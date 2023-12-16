The head of Xbox wanted to share his level 100 Diablo IV character with the community.

The Druid is liked by many Diablo IV players.

Join the conversation

It is well known by all that Phil Spencer is a great lover of video games. It doesn't matter what platform you're talking about, he enjoys every title that fits his tastes, regardless of whether it's for Xbox, PC, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. On this occasion, the head of Xbox wanted to show his followers the character and the build that he has in Diablo IV after reaching level 100. If you want to know more about this curious detail, don't miss it.

This season two of Diablo IV has brought with it a great return of players, this time it seems that the company has got it right with the new accessories and with the story to tell. Although the first season left the players somewhat cold, this Season of Blood has been the opposite. On this occasion, Phil Spencer has opted for a Druid for this new material and yes, it is his first character of the season at level 100. After talking about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, it is now his turn to enjoy Diablo IV .

This is the equipment of Phil Spencer's Druid

As is logical and usual for him, he has shared this information on his official Twitter profile. There he has shown an image showing all the equipment that his character carries and of course, he also thanks the Maxroll website for the instructions to create this poison build. If you are a Diablo IV player you will know that the Druid is not one of the strongest characters, but he does have a good balance between your statisticsit wouldn't be strange if they improve it a little in the future.

Nowhere near the most powerful Diablo 4 character out there but it was really nice to level my first 100 character in Season 2. My poison shred Druid is a blast to play. @Diablo And thanks to https://t.co/vxZI9HY9fX for great build advice. #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/SHheI72CXG — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 12, 2023

As you have seen, his character has 11,784 attack, he has an armor of 6,820 and where he stands out the most is in life, since he has 15,127 points, something quite high. Besides, only carry a single item in its equipment, something that can attract the attention of many people. You already know that these objects cannot be modified, so they will not always fit with the build you have. Furthermore, we cannot discover the legendary traits it has equipped either.

You see, Phil Spencer is capable of shamelessly showing you what he's playing or signing you a PlayStation 5 in the middle of a public event. As we told you at the beginning of the news, he is a great lover of video games and that is something that is seen in every publication and congratulations he makes. We will see what the future of Xbox holds, but with this man at the helm, ideas can only be good for the consumers.

Join the conversation