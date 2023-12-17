Phil Spencer is the CEO of Microsoft Gaming

If you are an Xbox fan, you probably know Phil Spencer, the executive manager of Microsoft Gaming and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. What you may not know is that Spencer is not only a great leader, but also a gamer at heart who dedicates hundreds of hours to enjoying the best games of the year.

Although he is a businessman busy being the CEO from one of the largest gaming companies in the world, Spencer seems to sometimes spend a few hours a day playing his favorite titles. The reason we talk about this is because he himself has shared the summary of the year of what he has played on Xbox and has impressed all his followers because he has done more than 900 hours of play.

Phil Spencer has played almost 1,000 hours throughout 2023

Recently, Spencer shared your 2023 gaming roundupa feature that Xbox offers its users to show their statistics and achievements during the last 12 months. What surprised many was to see that he did 917 hours of gameplay, an impressive figure if we consider that he has a very demanding job and that he must constantly travel around the world. According to his summary, these hours are distributed in a total of 82 different titles. At the same time, the following data can be seen:

6856 gamerscore points.382 achievements.19,385 Rewards program points.The most active month was April with 121 hours.His favorite genre was RPG.

Spencer has also shared the three titles that she enjoyed the most during the year and that took up most of their timewhich are some of the best Xbox Series X and S games. First of all, there is Starfield, the long-awaited game from Bethesda science fiction, to which he dedicated 148 hours. Secondly, we have Diablo IV, the triumphant return of the blizzard saga, to which he invested 143 hours. And finally, there's Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition, the acclaimed RPG de Obsidian Entertainmentto which he gave 124 hours.

As we can see, Spencer has a very varied and demanding taste for games, and does not hesitate to support the studios that are part of the Xbox family. His passion for video games is evident and is reflected in his work as leader of one of Microsoft's most important divisions. Of course, his gaming summary has caused admiration and respect among Xbox fans, who They see him as an example to follow. and as someone who understands the environment in which he works.

