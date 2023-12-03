Despite not being one of the nominees for game of the year at The Game Awards 2023, Starfield is undoubtedly the most important Xbox game of the year and as proof is the dozen of millions of users who have already played the most recent Bethesda title.

Phil Spencer was present at a panel at the Brazilian CCXP convention dedicated to Xbox and took the opportunity to reveal that they are already 12 million users those who have played Starfield. This is a certainly relevant amount if we take into account that the space delivery debuted last September.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Phi Spencer thinks Starfield will have a long life

To put the figure in context, you should know that the last time the number of Starfield players was discussed was at the end of last October, when Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft, revealed that 11 million people had already played the title. Thus, in just over 1 month 1 million would have been added.

Spencer also added that Starfield is one of the 10 most played games from Microsoft studios and, of course, he thanked the fans for making it “a tremendous milestone.”

In case you missed it: Bethesda is fighting Starfield’s poor ratings.

Something very interesting that Spencer said when he was questioned about the potential longevity that the Bethesda title will have is that it has “a lot of confidence“in which Starfield will remain in force for”many more years“.

“We already announced that we have the next expansion on the way, Shattered Spacewe already told the community that they will have all mod tools so that they can go and create their own content in Starfield, which has been very important for (the validity of The Elder Scrolls) Skyrim, so I have a lot of confidence that the gameplay of Starfield will remain relevant for many many years,” commented Spencer (via TechRaptor).

The mission will not be easy, since Starfield players are declining, so the addition of the post-launch content that Bethesda has planned will be key so that users decide to invest more hours in the long term.

To infinity and beyond

What do you think of Spencer’s words? Do you plan to play Starfield in the long term? Tell us in the comments.

Starfield is available on Xbox and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Starfield – Avance Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News