The Xbox manager shows his Diablo IV character in the middle of season 2, and players congratulate him for reaching level 100 while having such a busy position.

It is not common for company managers to play video games so much. Whether due to lack of time, or simply due to taste, the case of Phil Spencer is exceptionally strange, but also a joy for the Xbox user.

From his arrival at the Xbox management in 2015, Phil’s career on the green strip is impeccable. He is not only a great manager, but also a passionate player.

It is not the first time we see him play. In fact, Phil Spencer (whose gamertag is XboxP3) is a regular in titles such as Starfield, Halo Infinite or Forza, which is to be praised if we take into account the important position he holds at Microsoft.

This time, good old Phil has shown his skills in Diablo IV. Yes, Elon Musk is not the only manager who supports Blizzard’s action-RPG.

Are you curious to know what kind of character does Phil Spencer have? in Diablo 4? No problem, because he shared it himself on his Twitter/X account.

Phil reaches level 100 in Diablo IV

The Xbox manager has shown his character in Activision Blizzard’s RPG, which is currently in season 2, Season of Blood.

Phil’s character is a poison crushing druid, of no less than level 100which has a lot of merit due to the large number of hours that have to be played to achieve this status.

”He’s not even close to the most powerful Diablo 4 character out there, but it was really nice to get my first character up to level 100 in Season 2. My Poison Crusher Druid is a lot of fun to play with.”

An interesting detail is Phil’s username in Diablo IV, which is a play on his gamertag. There is no doubt that XBOCHSPIII It is a most original name.

He acknowledges that he is not by far the best character in the game, but he is proud to have achieved this achievement. Diablo 4 players also recognize his dedication.

Phil too He has words of gratitude for a video game portalMaxroll, which helped him set up his current character in Diablo IV.

Diablo 4 is one of the best games of 2023, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4, and playable on hybrid consoles such as Steam Deck or ROG Ally. The first expansion will arrive in 2024, Vessel of Hatredy season 3possibly in the month of February.