Over the years, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaminghas shown that it is a passionate player. The manager recently shared his 2023 gaming roundup and left everyone impressed. This is because he played hundreds and hundreds of hours despite being a fairly busy man. Furthermore, he revealed the 3 titles you enjoyed the most during the last 12 months.

Phil Spencer played hundreds of hours during 2023

Many players were impressed with the statistics of Spencer, mainly since the Xbox manager played almost 1000 hours throughout the year. To be exact, he enjoyed 917 hours of playgot 6856 gamerscore points y 19,385 Rewards points.

His summary also reveals that he played in total 82 titlesgot 382 achievements and that April was the month in which he was most active as a gamer. Likewise, we know that Spencer's favorite genre during 2023 was RPG, followed by action and adventure games.

Now, what were the titles most played by the manager? In first place is Starfield with 148 hours. Next we have Diablo IV and Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition, which played for 143 and 124 hours, respectively.

So, Spencer spent quite a bit of time playing games. Bethesda, Blizzard y Obsidian Entertainment. Hence, the RPG was its most played genre. Some Xbox fans were surprised by the statistics, since his summary cannot be compared to Spencer's.

On the other hand, part of the community celebrated that the manager enjoys video games like any other person. Many fans congratulated Spencer for his dedication and for not being a simple manager who does not know the environment in which he works. Below you can see an image with his gaming statistics:

Phil Spencer had a very active year as a gamer

