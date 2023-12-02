Everyone pay attention, especially if you are nostalgic for those brilliant days of Nintendo. It will especially appeal to those who played Nintendo 64 and Banjo-Kazooie at the time.

Specifically, it seems that statements have recently been offered about the possibilities of seeing a return of Banjo-Kazooie today. In summer we already received statements about a possible third installment and now we have more.

Despite the lack of news, Phil Spencer Microsoft recently highlighted the importance of classic franchises in an interview with Windows Central. Although he has not confirmed a project in the works for Banjo-Kazooie, he does point out the relevance of listening to fans and considering the legacy of these IPs. Spencer stressed the importance of finding the right team and the right opportunity to revive beloved stories and characters, leaving open the possibility of returning to these franchises in the future.

Although there is no confirmation of a new project, His words indicate a willingness to consider the return of classic franchises when the right opportunity presents itself. Banjo-Kazooie fans continue to have hope that their cry will be heard and the franchise can be revitalized at some point.

