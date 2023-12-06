“The cost of sustainability nowadays is considered an investment, since it is the main driver of development worldwide. The investments that a company like Merck is making globally are a guarantee for the future development of the company : those who fall behind will have problems at a competitive level.” Thus the General Director of the Foundation for Sustainable Development, Raimondo Orsini, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘The value of difference’, organized yesterday in Rome by Merck Italia.

“Events on the climate – observes Orsini – are showing us that more than governments, it is businesses and citizens who can make important leaps. Here today we are seeing how the healthcare sector can improve its performance. Not everyone knows that the health sector has an impact of almost 5% on global emissions and there is a need for clear improvement. Merck is demonstrating this globally and locally”