Actress Peyton List participated in a Spider-Man movie but her scene was eliminated. That's how he explains it!

Peyton List began to be well known thanks to her role as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai, but she also leads the series School Spirits. She plays Maddie Nears, a young woman who becomes trapped as a spirit and has to find out how she died. Now, in an interview, she has revealed that she shot a scene for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 (2004).

In a recent interview, Peyton List reveals that she and her brother Spencer List were cast in Spider-Man 2, although the scene was deleted.

These are his words:

“And they were just like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need girls. We only want him… This was for the agency… Then my mom said: You have to hire them both, because she really wants to do it. If you have to catch him, you have to catch her. And she said: Or let's walk. Yes, she is a savage. She made my dreams come true. And then they told me: Well, we'll take the girl. And then, I ended up doing very well. And my brother and I went out to see Spider-Man 2 and we both went upstairs together. And we're basically fighting over how to spell Spider-Man.”

“Oh, that was it. They probably barely paid me. They told me: You're lucky to be here. You’re lucky to be on the stairs.” Peyton List explained.

“It's pretty impressive. My part was eliminated, so… Yeah, it was a double whammy. They didn't want you, they eliminated you from your first movie, welcome to Hollywood! But it was good. For me. It was good for me at six years old. (laughs)… It humbled me. That's why I have super low self-esteem… No, I'm kidding.”

Luckily Peyton List continued with her film career and now, almost 20 years later, she is becoming a Hollywood star.

