In the era of smartphones, which not only allow you to make phone calls, but also high resolution photos, videos and to be able to share everything online, it is very difficult to hide industrial and sporting secrets, especially if this secret runs on the track in a racing car. race.

The Peugeot 9X8 LMh, undoubtedly the most anticipated and disappointing hybrid prototype of the WEC 2023, was literally spotted by paparazzi in a test carried out at the beginning of December in France, on the Paul Ricard track, while wearing a component completely repudiated by original project: the rear wing.

Peugeot 9X8 LMH with rear wing

On the 9X8, which for the occasion sported a dark gray livery as in the first part of the season which ended a few weeks ago, a large horizontal aerodynamic appendage appeared supported by two vertical supports applied to the end part of the bodywork, where the rear wheels are covered.

The news was leaked thanks to an amateur video (you can see the original by clicking here) which began circulating this afternoon. This is important news, because it is proof that Peugeot, in order to find competitiveness in the beautiful but disappointing 9X8, has decided to disavow the philosophy with which the car was born. Not that the French manufacturer's intention to change the car was a secret, but it's one thing to announce new features, and another to see them on the track well before the start of the season.

“We didn't want the rear wing” is a motto that was coined due to the diversity of the 9X8 compared to the other LMhs currently in circulation, but also compared to the LMDhs. The initial objective of the transalpine manufacturer was to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and this explains the philosophy adopted in the first full season in the WEC.

But things proved complex from the start. Immature machine and, what's even worse, fragile. This allowed Peugeot to cover fewer kilometers than it would have liked to accumulate to collect data and carry out development. During the 2023 season the 9X8 was equipped with small single aerodynamic appendages above the rear wheel arches (photo below), so as to increase the load in that area, but it is clear that it was not sufficient to achieve the expected results.

The rear wing seen in the Paul Ricard tests could be a first step towards the introduction of the aerodynamic appendage for 2024, a temporary solution to collect data. What is certain is that the wing will not be enough to change the fortunes of this car.

Generally, when such an important change is made from an aerodynamic point of view, many other components must be revised, because every part of the car has a coherence that is made up of a single concept. Having been designed not to have a rear wing, the 9X8 will also have to be retouched in the front, central and bottom parts, so as to better convey the air flows towards the rear axle and the wing. Without forgetting the wheels, which could undergo a change in size to adapt to those of other cars of the same category.

In short, a very busy winter for Peugeot due to the size and importance of the work that has been decided since last summer. The next tests from the House of the Rampant Lion will tell much more about the development of the gray-clad LMh. The track will then give the sentence.