Peugeot has great expectations of its third generation 3008. No wonder, because the previous generation sold like a charm. However, times have changed, and so has the 3008. Because the SUV has more coupe allure in its new generation. It doesn’t stop there, because besides a new design, there are also serious changes under the hood. Still, if you go for the e-3008.

e-3008: 100% EV

The electric 3008 could travel up to 700 kilometers thanks to a 98 kWh battery. Only… you can’t get that version yet. Peugeot is launching the e-3008 with a 73 kWh battery and links that battery to a 210 hp electric motor on the front axle. The result? A range of 525 kilometers.

This puts this e-3008 in the company of, say, a Volkswagen ID.5. In terms of price, the Frenchman falls well below the German. This way you pay at least 49,500 euros. The sportier GT version will cost you a hefty 54,500 euros. For comparison: a VW ID.5 costs at least 57,130 euros, a Nissan Ariya 48,400 euros and a Tesla Model Y 47,970 euros.

And the three-cylinder?

Would you prefer a combustion engine in the front? Then you have to settle for the well-known 1.2-liter three-cylinder Puretech. It now receives mild hybrid support and is 136 hp. Switching gears yourself is no longer an option. You always get a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Prices for a petrol 3008 start at 38,370 euros, the GT version sees its price rise to 42,870 euros.