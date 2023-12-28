It is common for Zaragoza to premiere theatrical shows of all kinds, it has a long tradition of this starting with the programming of the very veteran Teatro Principal and Teatro Arbolé. Of course, these performances include musicals, a genre that is gradually becoming more common in Spain, such as Grease or Peter, The Musical, in both cases from Theater Properties (a company that is also responsible for other well-known titles such as The Full Monty, Annie, or Man of La Mancha).

In the case of Peter, The Musical, it is a production made entirely in Spain, as the actress who plays the protagonist clarified in the round of applause and greetings, although it is clear that the original work by playwright James Matthew Barrie is not. , is English. All in all, the translation is correct, it fulfills and entertains, but it lacks a certain connection in the whole. There is everything that should be there, the Darling children, Peter, the pirates and Hook, the town of Tigrilla… all with their musical moment and their very good and careful staging but with a constant feeling of seeing pieces of another story than a complete story.

Scene from Peter The Musical

SloMo in Peter Pan?

Equally striking are some of the artistic choices regarding the chosen music, which does not always fit with the essence of the performance, or the strange, Dantesque and totally out of place moment in which Mr. Smee, Hook's faithful boatswain , starts dancing to the rhythm of SloMo by Chanel. A gag that surely made JM Barrie turn in his grave, in theory aimed beyond the child audience, that caused more surprise than laughter and that he was already old before appearing on the scene.

That said, we must praise the beautiful and careful set design, with a first (and last) scene in the Darling house built with great detail and the following ones simpler but done with charm and knowing how to make good use of the elements and the scenes. projections. Likewise, we must praise the success in the choice of Wendy, the young actress is ideal for such a role both physically and in her way of being, it is a very faithful translation of Barrie's lyrics and in her own right she becomes the best of the work.

In the end it all comes down to a simple question, is it worth paying the 35 euros (minimum, there are different prices up to 75) to see Peter, The Musical? And the simple answer is that if you don't go with high expectations, yes, it is worth it, it is an entertaining family plan for any afternoon during these holidays.

Scene from Peter The Musical

Doc Pastor

Writer and journalist. I was born and raised in Valladolid. My tricolor dog is called Dende. I love movies, books and comics. And the Smurfs. You can read me at docpastor.com I'm on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok (@docpastor in all of them)