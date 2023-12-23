Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is, a priori, the actor's farewell to the character of Arthur Curry, but at DC they are not closing doors.

He DC Extended Universe said goodbye definitively this week with Aquaman and the lost kingdom, the movie which has had the honor of closing a decade of projects that, although they have not always been well-matched, have provided a lot of conversation.

Jason Momoa come back as Arthur Curry, a character that did not seem made for him, but that has become a symbol over the years with his appearances since Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Presumably, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last time we see Jason Momoa playing the character, although Peter Safran leaves the door ajar to his stay in DC in some way.

While chatting with The Independent, the co-CEO of DC Studios highlighted that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would probably be the last time we would see Momoa wielding the trident, although he admits it will be difficult for him to imagine another actor in the role.

Are DC hinting at Jason Momoa as Lobo?

Peter Safran highlights that at DC Studios there will always be a place for Jason Momoa, as well as at Warner Bros. Pictures, where, in fact, he will film his next film, Minecraft.

However, if Aquaman's path seems to be over for him, eyes turn to the character that the actor himself admits to still longing for: Lobo.

Being one of the characters that James Gunn has tried on more than one occasion, as I recalled a few days ago, it would be absurd to miss the opportunity to have him for at least one audition.

For now, we will have to see how Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom saves its time on the billboard in terms of box office, since it is surely also a factor that DC Studios takes into account for the next plans, already in the new DC Universe.