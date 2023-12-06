Peter Griffin has arrived at Fortnite as one of the big surprises of Chapter 5.

Peter Griffin with his different skins in Fortnite

Many could never have imagined that this moment would come, but the truth is that Chapter 5 of Fortnite has arrived with all kinds of surprises, the most relevant of all being the big announcement of its new skins for players around the worldsince in order to celebrate 100 million players, Solid Snake and Peter Griffin have been added to Fortnite.

Under this premise it must be said that although both incorporations have been very well celebrated and received, the truth is that Peter Griffin has taken all the spotlight, since there were very few who could imagine that the protagonist of Family Guy would end up making the jump to Fortnite even before Homer Simpson. However, this is how things have remained for now, although the truth is that They have added an element of Peter Griffin that has become the delight of fans.

Fortnite has managed to bring one of the Peter Griffin memes best known to Family Guy fans to the main game

And many will already know that one of Peter Griffin’s best-known memes is the one in which he a blow to the leg and begins to complain about the pain, this being something that in Fortnite they have added through the animation in which Peter Griffin’s character falls defeated, thereby allowing us to see, as DiscussingFilm has collected this same recreated meme in Fortnite:

Peter Griffin does the hurt knee meme when he dies in Fortnite (via: @SpiderMineshaft) pic.twitter.com/eGyYodlETh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2023

As you can see in the previous video, the recreation is so exact and real compared to the animated series that you can even hear it. the noises that Seth Macfarlane makes. It certainly remains one of the best details that have ever been done in Fortnite, so don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this video game, which is located disponible en PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, iOS, Android y PC.

