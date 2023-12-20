Pesticides in the food we bring to our table every day continue to represent a more urgent and current problem than ever. Legambiente, like every year, presented the report “Stop pesticides on your plate“, created in collaboration with Alce Nero. What comes out is a not entirely negative picturebut with still different shadows. Of particular concern are: multi-residues and the lack of awareness among citizens.

Pesticides, Legambiente's annual report: over six thousand samples examined in 15 regions of Italy. The presence of pesticides is decreasing within the legal limits, but fruit is a concern

At the center of the analysis carried out by Legambiente and Alce Nero, there are 6085 samples of foods of plant and animal origin from organic and conventional agriculture in 15 regions of Italy.

The good news is that among the samples examined the percentage of those in which traces of pesticides were found within the legal limits is decreasing (39.21% against 44.1% last year), as well as that of irregular samples (1,62%). In 59.18% of cases the samples were found to be regular and without any residue (last year they were 54.8%). What is worrying are those samples, who, although within the limits of the law, present traces of a pesticide (15.67%) o di various residues (23.54%). These data, explains Legambiente, are especially worrying for the effect on the human organism of the so-called “pesticide cocktail”. In the Organic products pesticides were found in only 1.38% of cases, probably due to the so-called “drift effect” determined by the proximity to areas cultivated with conventional agricultural methods.

What substances have been detected and why are fruit, particularly exotic ones, still a concern?

They were found in the analyzed samples 95 active substances from pesticides. 17 residues were found in 3 samples of raisins, 14 residues in a peach sample, and 12 residues in a strawberry sample. Not encouraging data from imported products: in fact, they have been found in a pepper from Cambodia as many as 28 residues.

Fruit is once again confirmed as the category with the highest percentage of pesticides. Even according to the latest report, in fact, over 67.96% of the samples contain one or more residues (found in 84% of pears, 83% of peaches, 53.85% of peppers). Even more alarming data from exotic fruit (bananas, kiwis and mangoes), in which the higher percentage of irregularitiespari al 7.41%. This is clearly superior to other types of foods. The painting it is better for vegetables: 68.55% of the samples analyzed were clean.

Among processed foods, i whole grains and wine they are those in which the highest number of permitted residues was found (71.21% and 50.85% respectively). A positive note comes from products of animal origin: out of 921 samples analyzed, 88.17% were free of residues. Among the most present pesticides are (in decreasing order): Acetamiprid, Fludioxonil, Boscalid, Dimethomorph.

Legambiente's proposals: first of all a law that regulates multi-residue

Legambiente after the report created with the collaboration of various experts, launches an appeal to national and European institutions to ask for concrete interventions at a legislative level, remembering that the input to reduce the presence of pesticides came from the European Union. According to the European strategy From farm to fork, it is necessary to achieve a 50% reduction in pesticides used by 2030. Precisely for this reason it is necessary that all member countries, including Italy, are able to guarantee full application of this strategy. In light of the scientific evidence, Legambiente asks for a specific law on multi-residueso that the co-presence of active ingredients is prohibited.