Pesticides, health and impotence: there is a connection but political indifference contributes to the explosion of the pharmaceutical business





Do pesticides cause impotence in males? It doesn’t matter, to Europe for example, where lawmakers recently decided to vote against a proposal to reduce its use by 2030.

We could have chosen otherwise, reversing the course, perhaps with a food conversion that catered to the agricultural industry. But no, it was decided to maintain the status quo. It happens even if the incidence of pesticides, it has been discovered, falls above all on the new generations of male adolescents: the men who during young people who eat foods contaminated by pesticides seriously risk compromising their fertility, various studies explain.

However, there is already a sector that does deals with impotence: pharmaceutical companies. Italy is the second country in Europe for Viagra consumption (the parent drug proven to be effective against impotence) stated the Italian Society of Urology in the congress held in 2016 in Venice. These drugs are called scientifically inhibitors of phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) and are a class of medicines effective in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, an incredible market for development and potential. The best-known drugs in this sector are called Sildenafil, Vardenafil, Tadalafil, known to the public by the commercial acronyms Viagra, Levitra and Cialis.

It is estimated that one in 4 of their consumers is under 40 years old and again in 2016 Doxapharma calculated that the turnover of the sector was around 5 billion, for other institutes around 5.5.

5% to 20% of males suffer from moderate to severe reptile dysfunction. The estimated incidence of impotence is 26 new cases per 1000 men per year. In Italy 12.8% are affected by impotence with a prevalence that reaches 15.6% between 50 and 59 years of age and rises up to 48% for subjects over 70 years of age. Important data.

When Viagra’s patent expired in 2013, the equivalent Sildenafil conquered 35% of the Italian market in just two and a half months, which in total is worth 180 million euros a year. Europe represents a quarter of the global turnover for these products and Italy is the second largest continental market after the United Kingdom and before Germany. Of Viagra in Italy alone, 60 million tablets were sold in 10 years.

Obviously, do-it-yourself with these drugs is to be avoided, rejected by specialists for those with problems of heart disease, hypertension, neuropathy, vascular disease, diabetes and the like. Many times impotence can be due to organic causes but also to psychological and relational causes. These often associate with each other and influence each other. But these drugs have also become social phenomena. In mass society, its use has spread among young people in cocktails, as an improper disinhibitor.

Numerous studies have shown that a decline in testosterone levels is due to a diet rich in estrogen, pesticides and chemicals as well as the use and abuse of smoking, alcohol, poor physical activity and obesity. But it can also be due to vascular, neurological, anatomical, hormonal problems and various pathologies.

But legislators seem to be little interested in the distinctions about a healthy environment and which would, in common sense, be the first “drug” for man, as in ancient medicines, for example in traditional Chinese medicine. In that culture millenary, according to classic sayings, foods and medicines have the same origin, each food is also a medicinal substance; food and medicines can similarly prevent pathologies. Instead, it appears much more profitable for our development model to separate and multiply profits, not thinking 360 degrees about health, well-being and illness.

Instead of addressing the root cause (among other things, reducing pesticide use), the system favors the treatment of symptoms, creating a cycle of dependence on pharmaceuticals.

