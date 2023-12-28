Despite his short career, Peso Pluma has become an international music phenomenon. At just 24 years old, the Mexican regional singer established himself as the most important artist of 2023, since he not only broke all kinds of records on streaming platforms; He was also the most sought-after singer and his “Double P” tour became one of the most lucrative worldwide.

Now, just a few days before the year ends, the Mexican can boast of a new achievement, because according to the site “The Hollywood Reporter”, He is the most viewed artist on the YouTube platform in the United States.

Hassan, the performer's real name, rose to the top of the American listthus surpassing Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, who took fourth and fifth place.

Worldwide, it received more than 8.5 billion views in the year and two of its songs, “Ella Baila Sola” and “La Bebe (Remix)”, occupied third and fourth place in the top 10 list on YouTube. , only in the neighboring country.

“I feel humbled and grateful that my music has reached the top spot on YouTube. A huge thank you to my musicians and my team, to my fans, to everyone at YouTube and to all the people who have made this project possible,” he told place.

At the beginning of November, Peso assured that although fame has surprised him, it has not changed him and although he enjoys being the only Mexican singer to reach the top of Spotify and Billboard in history, he also remains firm and focused on what's coming: “It is to stay focused, keep looking forward and keep working because the moment you start looking away, you lose your focus.“, he expressed.

