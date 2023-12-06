On Tuesday afternoon, Peru’s Constitutional Court ordered the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori, the country’s former dictator convicted of systematic human rights violations. Fujimori is 85 years old and governed in an authoritarian manner during the nineties: in 2009 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption, abuse of power and violation of human rights, but in 2017 he was released from prison after receiving a pardon from the then president of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, officially for health reasons.

In October 2018, the Peruvian Supreme Court annulled the pardon and ordered Fujimori returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence. Fujimori appealed but lost, and in February 2019 he was jailed again. Now the Constitutional Court has overturned that ruling, judging Fujimori’s appeal to be well founded, and citing the former dictator’s serious health conditions.

Already in 2022 the Constitutional Court had requested Fujimori’s release from prison, but the Inter-American Court of Human Rights had ordered the Peruvian authorities to temporarily refrain from carrying out the order. The government of then-president Pedro Castillo, a leftist, decided to respect the order of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and Fujimori remained in prison.

In recent weeks, however, the Constitutional Court had once again ordered his release to a competent local court, which had refused to apply the order, claiming that it did not have the authority. The court then said that the Constitutional Court itself should order Fujimori’s release, which happened on Tuesday.

At the moment it is not clear if and when Fujimori will be released from prison: the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has once again asked the Peruvian government not to apply the order. The president is now Dina Boluarte, who replaced Castillo in 2022 after an attempted coup: she is considered close to the president of the Constitutional Court, Francisco Morales, and therefore is believed to be more favorable than Castillo in granting his release by Fujimori.