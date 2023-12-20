President Santopadre changed technical leadership after the defeat against Arezzo. In place of the former Juve player there will be the Primavera coach, 33 years old, with his first experience among the pros

With last night's defeat in Arezzo, Francesco Baldini's experience as coach at Perugia came to an end. During the night, president Massimiliano Santopadre decided on his dismissal, entrusting the team to Alessandro Formisano, a 33-year-old coach promoted by the Primavera team, with whom they will continue until the end of the season. Perugia is 13 points behind leaders Cesena, who will be their next opponent on Saturday at 6.30pm at the Curi. In addition to Baldini, the deputy Luciano Mularoni, the athletic trainer Diego Gemignani, the goalkeeping trainer Davide Bertaccini and the technical collaborator Claiton Dos Santos Machado were relieved. For Alessandro Formisano this is the first experience with the first team, after having coached the youth teams of Casertana, Benevento and Perugia. The team and the coach were harshly contested last night by the red and white fans present in Arezzo. For some time the public has been demanding that President Santopadre sell the company and step aside.