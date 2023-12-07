Persona 5 Tactica debuted in November as a great strategy game that introduced a new ally for the Phantom Thieves. This is Erina, a revolutionary heroine who has won the hearts of many. They say that good work costs and it seems that developing this character was no exception.

We say this because at LEVEL UP we recently had the opportunity to interview Atsushi Nomura, producer of ATLUS. In the talk, the creative confessed to us that creating Erina was a challenge. The reason? They knew it would be difficult to create a new character who could steal players’ hearts like the members of the Phantom Thieves did in Persona 5.

“We spent a lot of time fine-tuning Erina’s character design and dialogue, but we knew that alone wouldn’t have been enough to meet the challenge. Our goal was to make Erina a playable character and put her at the forefront of the battle, not just as a narrative leader.

Naturally, we had to create all elements from scratch, including status and movement, as did each member of the Phantom Thieves. It was necessary for us for her to grow with the players in these settings to feel connected and loved by the players,” she noted.

Erina accompanies the Phantom Thieves in this new adventure

There were other challenges in the development of Persona 5 Tactica

Of course, creating Erina wasn’t the only challenge the developers encountered when creating Persona 5 Tactica. As Nomura told us, one of the things they were most concerned about is that Persona 5 fans feel comfortable in a different game system.

“At times it was challenging to expect players to learn a new rules system while maintaining the essence of a Persona 5 game. Explaining everything in a long text was impractical and we had to avoid ruining the immersive experience with too much guidance.

“Therefore, we continue to consider ways to increase the level of understanding in the world of Persona 5 Tactica, such as guiding movement with scenic objects, tutorials linked to scenarios, and incorporating elements of applied practice in the search stage,” he said.

That was not all, since creating the visual style of Persona 5 Tactica also involved a lot of effort: “The art style has some similarities, but is still different, since we recreated everything from scratch. We did a sketch using the Persona Q model in the early stages of development, but found that it didn’t look the way we wanted, especially in areas with big movement, like cutscenes and actions. So we went our own direction in Persona 5 Tactica, which is different from Persona Q.”

Persona 5 Tactica is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. We remind you that this strategy game has been part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog since its release. You can learn more about this premiere by reading our review or by clicking here.

