One of the big releases of November was Persona 5 Tactica, a strategy RPG that surprised with its quality and the way in which it took advantage of good ideas to take the Persona 5 characters to another genre. Although many have enjoyed them, there are several fans who wonder why it debuted without one of the key mechanics of the saga: Social Links. Recently at LEVEL UP we had the opportunity to interview Atsushi Nomura, producer of ATLUS. In our chat we asked him about what Persona 5 fans could expect from Persona 5 Tactica. After all, it is a spin-off that offers a completely different gameplay system to the multiplatform JRPG. It was there that Nomura let us see that the absence of Social Links was a decision they made by design and that they believed they had no place in Persona 5 Tactica. The above is because the game is at a point in the story where the characters already know each other, so it made little sense to go into depth in this way. “Persona 5 Tactica does not have a daily Social Link system like the original. It is a system that builds relationships and turns those ties into power. However, since Persona 5 Tactica marks a point close to the graduation ceremony, relationships have, to some extent, already deepened somewhat.

Even if we tried to develop a deeper relationship from that point, there was a chance that we wouldn’t have much to say, given the alignment with Persona 5 Strikers,” Nomura said.

The creative also pointed out that, instead of Social Links, they preferred to go for secondary missions that would let us see more of the characters, as well as other elements of the story.

“Instead, the side quests allowed us to see conversations between the members that we didn’t see in the original. This can be useful to learn more about the story, including the funny or serious side of it. There are also some scenes in the main story that are reminiscent of the original, as well as scenes with different perspectives, so those who have played the game will not want to miss them,” explained the producer.

Related video: Persona 5 Tactica – Launch Trailer

What are Persona Social Links?

As all Persona fans know, Social Links are one of the most important mechanics in the franchise. It’s a system that, simply put, rewards you for spending time and getting to know other members of your team. By forming a deeper relationship you will have the opportunity to unlock special abilities.

And what did you think of this creative decision? Tell us in the comments.

Persona 5 Tactica is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. We remind you that this strategy game has been part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog since its release. You can learn more about this premiere by reading our review or by clicking here.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News