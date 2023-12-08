As you may remember, after the leak of the Persona 3 Reload trailer, as well as that of Persona 5 Tactica, these Persona games were officially confirmed. They have already been officially announced and now we are getting news about it.

We talk about Persona 5 Tactics, which was confirmed for November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Well, now we have a new official video. Atlus has held a special live concert to celebrate the release of Persona 5 Tactica, featuring vocalist Lyn Inaizumirecognized for her work on the soundtrack of Persona 5 and other games.

The concert, available on the Atlus YouTube channel, lasts about 40 minutes and includes several songs from the game. Although there are 106 songs on the official soundtrack, not all of them are in the video. English subtitles are available as well.

Remember that for now it seems that Persona 3 Reload will not come to the hybrid console, despite two recent listings.

