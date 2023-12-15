Developed by ATLUS and published by SEGAPersona 3 Reload is shown in a new trailer dedicated to the main characters and the voices of the English localization. In fact, the voice actors Grant George (Shinjiro), Justice Slocum (Shinjiro again), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko in Persona 3 Reload) and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload) participated in the game.

In the video, share stories that take us behind the scenes and delve into their involvement and excitement in bringing their gaming counterparts to life. ATLUS has released new information and screenshots of Persona 3 Reload, showing new details on the SEES combat uniforms, the Specialized Extracurricular Executive Team. The work will arrive on February 2, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows and Steam), PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Core.

Previous article

Mortal Kombat 1: Season 3 begins