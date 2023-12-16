Suara.com – Persis Solo emphasized its commitment to achieve victory when hosting Dewa United FC. Three points are a fixed price to stay away from the relegation zone.

The team nicknamed Laskar Sambernyawa will host Dewa United in the 23rd match of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

This match is scheduled to take place at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Sunday (17/12/2023) at 15.00 WIB.

Persis Solo coach Tithan Wulung Suryata emphasized that his team really needed to win after getting bad results in their last four matches, namely two draws and two defeats.

“In this quite busy match schedule, we will still try as hard as possible to get three points,” said Tithan Wulung Suryata in a press conference at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Persis Solo Player, Sho Yamamoto When Successfully Breaking Down the Persebaya Surabaya Goal. (ligaindonesiabaru.com)

Tithan revealed that even though the players had a shorter recovery time, they were still ready to face Dewa United.

Previously, Persis Solo carried out an evaluation of the previous match where the team had many opportunities but failed to score a goal.

They hope to improve the efficiency of completing opportunities in the next match.

“However, all the players are ready for the match against Dewa United,” said Tithan.

Persis Solo will face Dewa United without several key players, such as Kanu Hilmiawan and Jaimerson da Silva who have accumulated cards, as well as Eky Taufik who suffered an injury in the match against Persebaya.

The hope of achieving positive results in this home match is also aimed at improving Persis Solo's position on the standings.

Currently, they are in 15th position in the BRI Liga 1 standings.

Persis Solo Goalkeeper Muhammad Riyandi stated that all the players were very ready to face Dewa United at home.

“Because we will compete again at home, Solo's Manahan Stadium, and everyone can give their best for Persis Solo against Dewa United,” he said, according to Antara.