Suara.com – Persija Jakarta coach, Thomas Doll presented a dramatic victory over PSS Sleman as a birthday gift for his team's loyal supporter, Jakmania.

Persija had to struggle to beat their guests, PSS Sleman in the match week 23 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

In the match at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Saturday (16/12/2023) evening, Persija won 1-0 through Ondrej Kudela's penalty goal in the 90+4 minute.

After the match, Thomas Doll emphasized that he dedicated these additional three points to the Persija supporters group, Jakmania, who will celebrate their 26th birthday on 19 December.

PSS Sleman footballer Ajak Riak (right) fights for the ball with Persija Jakarta footballer Firza Andika (left) during the League 1 match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (16/12/2023). Score 1-0 for Persija Jakarta to win. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/rwa.

This is a beautiful gift for The Jakmania and the Kemayoran Tigers, who in their last three matches were only able to achieve a draw.

“I want to say this victory is for The Jakmania because they are celebrating their 26th anniversary. This is actually a gift for them,” said Thomas Doll in a press conference after the match.

Regarding the course of the match, Thomas Doll explained that Persija's performance was not good enough, but he was happy that the hard work of Ryo Matsumura and his friends had yielded sweet results.

PSS Sleman footballer Ajak Riak (center) was confronted by two Persija Jakarta footballers Hansamu Yama (left) and Ondrej Kudela (right) during the League 1 match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (16/12/2023). Score 1-0 for Persija Jakarta to win. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/rwa.

“The game wasn't very good but it was worth winning because we controlled the ball from the start. Everyone tried but it wasn't enough, we controlled the game but luckily there was a penalty,” he explained.

Furthermore, Thomas Doll praised Persija's young players such as Dony Tri Pamungkas and Rayhan Hannan. Including Marko Simic, he also thought he played quite well.

“I'm happy for Simic because last time he was in a difficult time, but he was able to play and got a penalty,” he concluded.

These additional three points make Persija occupy eighth position in the BRI Liga 1 standings with 32 points. Meanwhile PSS Sleman is in 12th place with 26 points.