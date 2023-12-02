Suara.com – Persija Jakarta is ready to host Persita Tangerang in the 21st week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024. The match will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday (3/12/2023) evening at 19:00 WIB.

This match is very important for both teams. Persija and Persita are both aiming for victory with different missions.

Persija is still aiming for the top four positions to enter the Championship Series round. The Kemayoran Tigers, who are currently ranked ninth in the BRI Liga 1 standings, still have a chance to reach the top flight.

Playing at home at SUGBK, Persija has better self-confidence. Persija has also never lost in the last three matches.

However, Jakmania’s favorite team had problems at the back. Andritany Ardhiyasa’s goalkeeper conceded four goals in the last three matches in League 1.

Apart from the back, another problem is on the front line. Gustavo Almeida, who was actually only brought in during the 2023/2024 League 1 mid-season transfer window, had to miss three weeks.

Likewise, Marko Simic is reported to have suffered an injury. Like it or not, Persija coach Thomas Doll will rely on local attackers like Aji Kusuma in the next match.

“We are really unlucky to lose Gustavo (Almeida) so soon. “I have spoken with the doctor (Dr. Ikhsan Eka Putra AIFO K) that he will be sidelined for at least 2-3 weeks from now,” said coach Thomas Doll.

On the other hand, Persita also has a complicated problem at the back because they have conceded 32 times in the 20 matches they have played in League 1 this season. However, there was a breath of fresh air because they kept clean in their win over RANS Nusantara FC last week.

Persita also has good capital because they are superior in the last meeting record. Cisadane Warriors – Persita’s nickname – were able to beat Persija in the last two meetings.

“We don’t care about the record in the last two meetings, the most important thing is that the players must focus from the start and not miss out,” said Persita coach, Divaldo Alves.

You can watch the Persija Jakarta vs Persita Tangerang match tonight via live streaming by clicking the link following.

Head to Head Persija Jakarta vs Persita Tangerang:

07/22/2023: Persita 1-0 Persija

03/28/2023: Persita 1-0 Persija

08/24/2022: Persija 1-0 Persita

01/26/2022: Persita 1-2 Persija

09/28/2021: Persija 1-1 Persita

Persija Jakarta’s Last 5 Matches:

22/10/2023: Persija 1-2 RANS Nusantara

29/10/2023: PSIS 2-1 Persija

03/11/2023: PSM 2-3 Persija

09/11/2023: Persija 4-0 Persikabo 1973

27/11/2023: Bhayangkara 2-2 Persija

Persita Tangerang’s Last 5 Matches:

22/10/2023: Persita 2-1 Exactly

10/30/2023: Bali United 3-0 Persita

04/11/2023: Persita 2-2 Barito Putera

09/11/2023: PSIS 4-0 Persita

11/23/2023: Persita 3-0 RANS Nusantara

Forecast Lineup:

Persija Jakarta (3-4-2-1): Andritany Ardhiyasa; Ondrej Kudela, Rizky Ridho, Muhammad Ferrari; Rio Fahmi, Hanif Sjahbandi, Resky Fandi, Oliver Bias; Ryo Matsumura, Maciej Gajos; Aji Kusuma.

Coach: Thomas Doll (Germany)

Persita Tangerang (4-3-3): Kartika Ajie; Muhammad Toha, Javlon Guseynov, Cristian Rontini, Mario Jardel; Cakra Yudha, Bae Shin-Yeong, Rifki Septiawan; Ramiro Fergonzi, Mohcine Hassan, Ezequiel Vidal.

Pelatih: Divaldo Alves (Portugal)

Score Prediction:

Persija 2-1 Persita