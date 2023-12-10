Suara.com – Persik Kediri coach Marcelo Rospide asked his squad to be wary of key players from Persib Bandung when the two teams meet in the 22nd week of BRI Liga 1 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Quoted by Antara from the official website of the Indonesian League, Sunday, Rospide assessed that Marc Klok in midfield and Nick Kuipers in defense deserved special attention.

The Brazilian coach has prepared a strategy for his team to reduce the play of the two players.

“Persib’s key player, of course we know Marc Klok well, he is an important player at Persib, he has been in Indonesia for a long time, he has adapted well here. Then in defense there is Nick Kuipers who has an equally important role,” said Rospide.

In the next match, Persik Kediri’s midfield consisting of Rohit Chand, Ze Valente and Renan Silva will try to win the battle in the midfield.

Overall, Rospide is one that all Persib Bandung players should watch out for, from local players to imported players.

According to Rospide, the figures of David Da Silva and Ciro Alves on the front lines of Persib Bandung cannot be missed, especially since the two Brazilian players have recorded a total of 24 goals.

“The local players Beckham, Dedi, who unfortunately can’t play due to accumulation, Irianto, Rezaldi, they are a good team overall and we respect them. But we also have a team mission and have targets that we have to achieve in this match,” emphasized Rospide. .