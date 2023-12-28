Suara.com – Persib Bandung's assistant coach in charge of physical issues, Miro Petric, expressed his admiration for the physical resilience of the Indonesian players.

According to him, maintaining stable stamina in Indonesian football, which relies on physicality, is not an easy thing.

Miro also stated that after going through 16 matches in BRI Liga 1 2023/24 with Persib, he discovered a lot of good talent from Indonesian players.

He appreciated the hard work and speed of the local players, and this made him enthusiastic about being in the Indonesian League.

“In Indonesian football, after my 16 matches at Persib, there are many players with good skills,” said Miro, quoted from the official website of the New Indonesian League (LIB), Thursday (28/12/2023).

“They work hard and are also in good physical condition, the players here are very fast. That makes me quite impressed.”

Persib Fitness Coach, Miro Petric. (persib.co.id)

Miro stated that the differences between the Indonesian League and the Malaysian League, where he previously served at the Kuala Lumpur City FC club, were very minor.

Even though there are several teams in Indonesia that are more tactical, games that rely on physicality are still dominant.

“There are certainly differences with previous clubs or previous countries but they are very minor,” said Miro.

“There are some teams whose players are more tactical, but more or less they are all almost the same,” he said.

Persib is currently on holiday during a competition break for more than a month.

Miro Petric and Bojan Hodak, head coaches of Persib, gave instructions to players to maintain their level of physical condition by doing independent training, and they stated that so far everything is going well.

“The physical condition of the Persib players is no problem, I think they are the best players I have ever coached, they are professional, they have also shown improvement in their understanding of playing style,” explained Miro.