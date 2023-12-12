Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya will challenge Persis Solo in the postponed match of the 18th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Wednesday (13/12/2023) evening WIB. This match is certainly interesting to watch.
Persebaya and Persis are both in poor condition. However, Bajul Ijo certainly benefits more from acting as host because they will be supported by their loyal Bonek supporters.
However, Persebaya has problems in terms of finding victory. Persebaya has gone through seven matches without a win.
Persebaya’s interim coach, Uston Nawawi (center) and player Riswan Lauhin (right) give a press statement ahead of the BRI Liga 1 match against Persis Solo in Surabaya. (ANTARA/HO-Persebaya Official)
Persebaya Caretaker Coach Uston Nawawi said his team would try hard to win the match against Persis Solo. That was after last week Bajul Ijo was held to a 1-1 draw by Persija Jakarta.
“We will work hard to get three points in the next match,” said Uston Nawawi.
Meanwhile, Persis Solo arrived in conditions that were not much different from Persebaya. The team nicknamed Laskar Sambernyawa could not win in three matches, losing two of them.
Most recently, Persis management gave Coach Leonardo Medina a rest. Therefore, Persis will be handled by caretaker Tithan Wulung.
Of course it’s not an easy matter. The problem of adaptation must be a concern when Persis needs a win to lift its position from the relegation zone.
“After the match against Arema FC on Saturday (9/12/2023), Persis took the decision to evaluate the coaching team. This decision was taken based on the performance evaluation and the club’s performance record in the last few matches,” wrote Persib’s official statement.
“Instead, the club will appoint Tithan Wulung Suryata as caretaker, at least for the next two matches against Persebaya (13/12/2023) and Dewa United (17/12/2023),” he continued.
In their position in the standings, Persebaya (14th) and Persis (15th) are both threatened with entering the relegation zone. Collecting identical 24 points, both teams only lost 3 points to Arema FC in 16th place.
Head to Head
Last meeting Persebaya Surabaya vs Persis Solo
01/07/2023: Exactly 2-3 Persebaya
08/04/2023: Exactly 3-3 Persebaya
12/21/2022: Persebaya 0-0 Exactly
02/05/2009: Persebaya 2-0 Exactly
13/08/2008: Exactly 1-2 Persebaya
Persebaya Surabaya’s Last Five Matches
09/12/2023: Persebaya 1-1 Persija
01/12/2023: Rans 0-0 Persebaya
09/11/2023: Barito Putera 2-0 Persebaya
27/10/2023: Persik 4-0 Persebaya
20/10/2023: Bali United 3-1 Persebaya
Last Five Matches of Persis Solo
09/12/2023: Arema 3-1 Exactly
11/27/2023: Borneo 1-0 Exactly
11/08/2023: Exactly 1-1 PSS Sleman
10/29/2023: Exactly 2-1 Bhayangkara FC
22/10/2023: Persita 2-1 Exactly
Estimated Main Lineup
Persebaya Surabaya (4-3-3): Ernando Ari; Kasim Botan, Yan Victor, Kadek Raditya, Mikael Tata; Song Ui-young, Muhammad Hidayat, Robson Duarte; Wildan Ramdani, Paulo Henrique, Bruno Moreira;
Caretaker Coach: Uston Nawawi
Persis Solo (4-4-2): Muhamad Riyandi; Eky Taufik, Jaimerson Xavier, Diego Bardanca, Faqih Maulana; Alfath Faathier, Alexis Messidoro, Sutanto Tan, Sho Yamamoto; Roni Gonzalez, Ramadhan Sananta.
Caretaker Trainer: Tithan Wulung Suryata
Score Prediction: Persebaya 2-1 Persis Solo
Leave a Reply