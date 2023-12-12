Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya will challenge Persis Solo in the postponed match of the 18th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Wednesday (13/12/2023) evening WIB. This match is certainly interesting to watch.

Persebaya and Persis are both in poor condition. However, Bajul Ijo certainly benefits more from acting as host because they will be supported by their loyal Bonek supporters.

However, Persebaya has problems in terms of finding victory. Persebaya has gone through seven matches without a win.

Persebaya’s interim coach, Uston Nawawi (center) and player Riswan Lauhin (right) give a press statement ahead of the BRI Liga 1 match against Persis Solo in Surabaya. (ANTARA/HO-Persebaya Official)

Persebaya Caretaker Coach Uston Nawawi said his team would try hard to win the match against Persis Solo. That was after last week Bajul Ijo was held to a 1-1 draw by Persija Jakarta.

“We will work hard to get three points in the next match,” said Uston Nawawi.

Meanwhile, Persis Solo arrived in conditions that were not much different from Persebaya. The team nicknamed Laskar Sambernyawa could not win in three matches, losing two of them.

Most recently, Persis management gave Coach Leonardo Medina a rest. Therefore, Persis will be handled by caretaker Tithan Wulung.

Of course it’s not an easy matter. The problem of adaptation must be a concern when Persis needs a win to lift its position from the relegation zone.

“After the match against Arema FC on Saturday (9/12/2023), Persis took the decision to evaluate the coaching team. This decision was taken based on the performance evaluation and the club’s performance record in the last few matches,” wrote Persib’s official statement.

“Instead, the club will appoint Tithan Wulung Suryata as caretaker, at least for the next two matches against Persebaya (13/12/2023) and Dewa United (17/12/2023),” he continued.

In their position in the standings, Persebaya (14th) and Persis (15th) are both threatened with entering the relegation zone. Collecting identical 24 points, both teams only lost 3 points to Arema FC in 16th place.

Head to Head

Last meeting Persebaya Surabaya vs Persis Solo

01/07/2023: Exactly 2-3 Persebaya

08/04/2023: Exactly 3-3 Persebaya

12/21/2022: Persebaya 0-0 Exactly

02/05/2009: Persebaya 2-0 Exactly

13/08/2008: Exactly 1-2 Persebaya

Persebaya Surabaya’s Last Five Matches

09/12/2023: Persebaya 1-1 Persija

01/12/2023: Rans 0-0 Persebaya

09/11/2023: Barito Putera 2-0 Persebaya

27/10/2023: Persik 4-0 Persebaya

20/10/2023: Bali United 3-1 Persebaya

Last Five Matches of Persis Solo

09/12/2023: Arema 3-1 Exactly

11/27/2023: Borneo 1-0 Exactly

11/08/2023: Exactly 1-1 PSS Sleman

10/29/2023: Exactly 2-1 Bhayangkara FC

22/10/2023: Persita 2-1 Exactly

Estimated Main Lineup

Persebaya Surabaya (4-3-3): Ernando Ari; Kasim Botan, Yan Victor, Kadek Raditya, Mikael Tata; Song Ui-young, Muhammad Hidayat, Robson Duarte; Wildan Ramdani, Paulo Henrique, Bruno Moreira;

Caretaker Coach: Uston Nawawi

Persis Solo (4-4-2): Muhamad Riyandi; Eky Taufik, Jaimerson Xavier, Diego Bardanca, Faqih Maulana; Alfath Faathier, Alexis Messidoro, Sutanto Tan, Sho Yamamoto; Roni Gonzalez, Ramadhan Sananta.

Caretaker Trainer: Tithan Wulung Suryata

Score Prediction: Persebaya 2-1 Persis Solo