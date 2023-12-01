Suara.com – Perum Perhutani continues to strive to strengthen cooperation with partners. One of them is by giving appreciation to partners who have been collaborating with Perhutani.

This event is a form of Perum Perhutani’s appreciation to partners for their cooperation and loyalty in purchasing Perum Perhutani products.

Assistant Deputy to the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) for Plantation and Forestry Industry (IPK) Rachman Ferry Isfianto said that Perhutani is a BUMN in the form of a Public Company which contributes to developing the country.

Ferry also emphasized that the role of partners is very important for the continuation of Perhutani’s business.

“I believe that with all the support from Perhutani Partners who came today, Perhutani can continue to contribute to the country,” he said, quoted on Friday (1/12/2023).

President Director of Perhutani, Wahyu Kuncoro, said that this activity was a form of mandate from BUMN Minister Erick Thohir to continue to encourage BUMN companies to innovate business models, transform and always maintain good relationships with investors and partners.

This is the basis for Perhutani to continue to improve relations and services with partners for Perhutani products, both wood forest products and non-timber forest products, with the principles of transparency and Good Corporate Governance (GCG).

“Perhutani continues to improve itself and make various changes in its product sales process in the hope of providing the best service for Partners,” he said.

Wahyu hopes that Perum Perhutani and its partners can continue to establish cooperative relationships and build good synergy in the future.

“We express our gratitude and appreciation for the loyalty of all of you who continue to buy Perhutani products even though the economic situation is still quite difficult, so thank God the performance of Perum Perhutani can continue to grow,” he added.

Meanwhile, this Partner Appreciation Event is also a gathering event between Perhutani and Partners and fellow Partners which is routinely held every year. Perhutani is committed to maintaining professional relationships with partners so that synergy in the wood and non-timber industry is maintained.