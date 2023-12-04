The seat, the most talked about seat of the 2023 Formula 1 season, was one of two made available by Red Bull Racing. It is clear that Max Verstappen’s one is extremely indestructible, just as it is clear that the one on quicksand was and is the one entrusted to Sergio Perez.

After a brilliant start to the season, perhaps even beyond the wildest expectations, the Mexican collapsed, leaving room for an elusive Max Verstappen, who later dominated the season. Perez, on the contrary, has sunk further and further into oblivion, amplified by the possibility of having the best car (by far) of the lot in his hands but unable to exploit it.

This has led to more rumors swirling around the paddock regarding Checo’s possible retirement from F1 at the end of the season. But this did not undermine the confidence of the former Racing Point driver, still leading him to finish the season in second place in the Drivers’ Championship.

“Retirement would have been the easy path because it was very hard at times,” he said firmly. “But I’m not the type of person who, at this point in my career, gives up and wants to end my career this way. I never thought about doing that.”

“I am aware of the responsibilities I have and I am not the type of person who blames the people around me for the results I have achieved. At the end of the day I took my responsibilities and I had to turn the situation around quite a lot.”

Regarding a possible replacement for Ricciardo, Perez said: “To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about it much. I was more focused on being able to cover the weekends and do them well.”

“Some weekends were so hard that they weren’t fun. I’m here because I still love what I do and I’m here because I still have a lot of fun. And that’s been my main goal: We have to make sure that things change.” .

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

“In a few months I had really difficult moments, let’s put it that way. I went from fighting for the World Championship to a very complicated situation, without having any confidence in the car.”

“But in the end, if you want to stay at Red Bull, you have to be aware of how mentally strong you need to be to stay there. And that’s something I’ve become stronger at. You learn a lot from the bad days, much more than from the good ones.”

After a negative period, Perez had the opportunity to redeem himself in front of his fans, at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The result, however, was devastating: he immediately went out in turn 1, in an attempt to put the wheels of his RB19 ahead of everyone in a very delicate moment of the season.

“I felt I had a real chance of finishing immediately in front, if I had succeeded in my overtaking intent. Unfortunately it didn’t happen that way, but it could have been a great result.”

“If I had been fighting for the title I would never have been so aggressive, but if you are fighting for second place then it’s a different story.”

During the final third of the season, Perez took just one podium, in Las Vegas. Perez is aware that he needs to find something more during the summer break, but he also believes that the way in which he has managed to stabilize his situation after Qatar is encouraging for next season.

“I always say that people will remember your result in Abu Dhabi, but I am aware of the year I have had. I think I learned a lot and I am happy with how we managed to turn our season around. We really came out of it more stronger than before and we made excellent use of those difficult days”, concluded the Mexican.

