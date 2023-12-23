Dan Shotz, the producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, talks about what it was like working with Lance Reddick, and the incredible connection he had with the younger cast when he became Zeus.

Las deities of classical mythology have landed this week on Disney Plus with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, the new adaptation of the work of Rick Riordan in which the greek myths.

Its protagonist is the demigod Percy Jacksonstaring at Walker Scobella teenager who must appease an angry man Zeusplayed by the late Lance Reddick, because his lightning bolt had been stolen.

Dan Shotzthe producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympiansfondly remembers in a recent interview with the media Screen Rant the time in which he was working together with Lance Reddick for the series of Disney Plus: “It was an incredible experience”.

Lance Reddick, a Zeus loved and feared

“We miss him a lot, and I think what I remember most is his connection with the children,” said Dan Shotz. “Appearing as their Zeus, the children were intimidated. Not only because he is Lance Reddick, but also because of the character he has been building throughout the season; for seeing him and for how powerful he is.”

“And Lance obviously brought that power. But he also brought his soul, his connection to them, which was pretty immediate. I love how he showed up and he really cared about them in this scene. (…) He was an incredible scene partner for these guys.”

“And even though it was only a couple of days, He felt very attached to the seriesand I stayed in touch with him for a long time after filming.”

“In fact, I spoke to him a couple of days before he passed away.and he was very proud to be part of this and wanted it to turn out well, and I feel very honored and grateful that one of his last iconic roles is Zeus,” added the producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney Plus.