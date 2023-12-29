The new Disney+ series based on the novels by Rick Riordan has confirmed that it is a success right from the start. And Disney has confirmed that the premiere of its first episode has become the company's biggest premiere with no less than 13.3 million views in the first six days of broadcast.

A series that is here to stay

The bet pointed ways. After two adaptations in the form of films that did not achieve the expected success, it seems that the series format with the Disney seal has given Percy Jackson and the Olympians the attention it deserved. With 13.3 million views In total (the series premiered on Disney+ and also on Hulu), it is already one of the highest volume premieres in the entire history of Disney.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the novel Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, and has a total of 8 episodes which will be released progressively on a weekly basis (currently available until the third episode).

Seeing the excellent reception that the series has had and how well it is growing in audience, there is no doubt that Disney has managed to find one of the pieces it was missing to dazzle the teenage audience, and could become its own Harry Potter if it continues to maintain these figures and that interest.

What is Percy Jackson about?

Percy Jackson is a 12-year-old boy who discovers that his father was a God. Listed as a Half-Blood, he must accept his origins and face the consequences of his inheritance, since Zeus himself will order him to search for the Master Lightning, a powerful weapon that has been stolen and that, if not found, will unleash a war that will cause the end of everything.

Episode schedule

Since it is a Disney series, the premiere format is weekly, so you have to wait week by week to see the next episode. This is the release schedule that the 8 chapters of the series will have:

Chapter 1: December 20, 2023. Chapter 2: December 20, 2023. Chapter 3: December 27, 2023. Chapter 4: January 3, 2024. Chapter 5: January 10, 2024. Chapter 6: 17 January 2024. Chapter 7: January 24, 2024. Chapter 8: January 31, 2024.

Will there be a second season?

It would be absurd not to think that the second season is already on the table. Let us remember that the saga is made up of 5 books, and taking into account that this first season is based on the first of them, at least we would have to find a total of 5 seasons. The existing Percy Jackson books are:

Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief Percy Jackson: The Sea of ​​Monsters Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse Percy Jackson: The Battle of the Labyrinth Percy Jackson: The Last Olympian

