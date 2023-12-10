At Disney Plus they have made an effort to make a great adaptation of Percy Jackson. But… Which character is left out due to budget limitations?

The long-awaited debut of Percy Jackson on Disney Plus has brought with it an unexpected revelation: Argus will not appear in the first season! This endearing character did not overcome the budgetary restrictions that the production faced.

Despite efforts to include Argus, Camp Half-Blood’s hundred-eyed Security Chief, the limited visual effects budget proved to be an insurmountable obstacle. Although it was planned for the second episode, the complexity of recreating his multiple eyes ended up eliminating him from the final cut.

The production went to great lengths to bring the iconic Argus to the screen, but the reality of special effects budgets often dictates limits that even the most dedicated efforts cannot overcome.

This is how they explain it.

Rick and Becky Riordan’s company Mythomagic has been responsible for the special effects and they reveal what happened on their social networks:

“We worked very hard to include Argus, it was in the script at the beginning of the second episode, but then when we all realized that the special effects budget would have been spent on all those eyes, you reconsider.”

“So Percy Jackson fans just imagine him there with Percy and Grover trying to lighten the mood.”

Percy Jackson

It’s a shame, but they have confirmed other characters such as the Minotaur, the Chimera and Cerberus, so we surely won’t miss Argus. Furthermore, as we have seen in the books, his most prominent role has been in the latest novel titled The Last Hero of Olympus. Since he protected Camp Half-Blood when the heroes were in New York. So, until the series reaches those events, up to 4 or 5 seasons may pass.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on Disney Plus on December 20, 2023.

