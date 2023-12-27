The premiere of the television adaptation of Rick Riordan's saga reaches record numbers for Disney, according to the Mouse House itself.

It has been a week since the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrived on Disney+ to begin the half-breed's adventure after discovering that his father is an ancient god.

Disney+ put all the meat on the grill with the new adaptation of the saga of Rick Riordanwhich is the last major premiere for the platform in 2023.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts the novel by Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thiefwhich also includes the origin of the character he plays Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the series.

They accompany him in the delivery Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Threnody Tsai, Jason Gray-Stanford, Jelena Milinkovic, Ryan Cowie, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens y Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Percy Jackson breaks records on Disney+

As a powerful premiere for Disney+, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has received a strong promotional campaign that, in fact, has benefited from the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which threatened to ruin the press tour with the protagonists .

Of course, it was necessary that the audience figures for the series were good, and they certainly have been: Percy Jackson fans have not failed to enjoy the premiere of the series.

As reported by Deadline, Disney reports that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has accumulated 13.3 million views globally on Disney+ and Hulu in its first six days, making the serie in one of the best Mouse House television premieres of all time.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians consists of eight episodes, and the third chapter is now available on the platform to continue the half-breeds' search for Zeus' Lightning Bolt.