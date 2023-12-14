After Nintendo's official announcement confirming the creation of a future Zelda movie In live action, many have bet on who would be the actor in charge of playing the role of Link. Among those that sounded the most was Walker Scobell, a 14-year-old actor who is on the rise after his next appearance in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians saga. But what does he think about it? Now we know.

A measured interest

Variety took advantage of the premiere of Percy Jackson held in New York to ask the actor directly about the possibility of playing Link in the zelda movie. And his answer could not be too hopeful for those interested, since in Scobell's words, he claims not to know exactly if he wants to play the role. Of course, he ended up qualifying his words by assuring that, “if they came after me, I would definitely consider it, 100%.”

How can these words be interpreted? Obviously an actor cannot show too much enthusiasm or interest for a role that is not confirmed. Without knowing it, it could be affecting the work of another actor who could have already signed the agreement, so on these occasions one tends to be quite restrained and grateful, but little else.

His second sentence simply serves to not close the door, and invites anyone responsible for the casting to knock on his door without any doubt. These types of statements are also made to avoid revealing details, and in the event that the actor has already been chosen, he continues to keep the decision of who is going to play said role in suspense.

Why Walker Scobell is the perfect Link

Scobell's profile is quite accurate when it comes to choosing someone to bring Link to life. He is an actor who is only 14 years old who would fit perfectly into the boyish and at the same time brave profile of Link in The Legend of Zelda, and if we add to that the fact that he is going to give life to the main character of the new great Disney+ series, the profile gains even more interest.

At Nintendo they will obviously want a pristine and perfectly moldable profile, and taking into account that he is going to become a Disney boy with the series, the actor cannot fit these requirements better.

What do we know about the Zelda movie

Nintendo simply confirmed that they would begin initial script work and little else, so we don't expect to hear anything about the film anytime soon. Right now interest is focused on the pool of actors who could play the many characters in the saga. Gambling?

