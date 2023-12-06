The president of the DEA: “Lately we have been having difficulty with the results, but it is only because of the infirmary. The investment for the stadium will be close to 100 million in total: a figure gives us very specific responsibilities”

The big match against Milan is upon us and Atalanta is working to empty its infirmary, which has been particularly crowded in the last period, so much so as to slow down the Dea’s progress in the championship. Gianluca Scamacca, struggling with the injury to the muscle-tendon junction of the left adductor, is undergoing therapy, as is Berat Djimsiti, who is dealing with the first degree injury to the left internal obturator muscle suffered in Turin. Davide Zappacosta instead trained with the group and should be there on Saturday evening against Milan. In the meantime, the rehabilitation process of El Bilal Touré continues, as he is recovering from the injury that has kept him out since the beginning of the season due to the rupture of the insertion of the right rectus femoris tendon. While for Rafael Toloi, Sead Kolasinac and José Palomino the individual work continues to get rid of their respective ailments.

“Lately we have been in difficulty with results, but it’s only because of injuries – admitted president Antonio Percassi during the Christmas toast with the press held today at the Gewiss Stadium -. We have several players out, any team in our place would suffer. In January we are ready to intervene in the market where needed. For the rest, however, it was an exceptional year with the direct qualification to the round of 16 of the Europa League, an immense result.” CEO Luca Percassi instead placed emphasis on the powerful restyling of the Dea stadium: “The Gewiss Stadium is taking shape with the construction of the Curva Sud – he explained -. This is an important investment, which will ultimately touch the 100 million in total: a frightening figure that gives us very specific responsibilities.”