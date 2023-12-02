Meazza was an international star when he decided to get married: a champion and a womanizer, he fell in love with Miss Galloni and their lives changed forever

Giuseppe Meazza was so skilled in the art of dribbling that he mocked not only his opponents, but even superstition. According to the old proverb, “one does not marry Venus and Mars, one does not leave and one does not begin art”, and instead he, the Peppìn of Porta Vittoria, faced destiny with his chest out and with that slightly roguish smile, and decided that his wedding would be celebrated on Tuesday.