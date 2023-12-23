Suara.com – Josep Guardiola made history again by becoming the first manager to win four FIFA Club World Cup titles. Pep, Guardiola's nickname, won these four titles with three different clubs. Most recently, Manchester City.

Manchester City's 4-0 victory over Fluminense in the final which was held at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday (23/12/2023), also made The Citizens the first English club to win a quintruple or five titles in one calendar year. – Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Manchester City players celebrate with their winning trophy at the end of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final football match against Brazil's Fluminense at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on December 22, 2023.Giuseppe CACACE/AFP

This is also Pep's 16th major trophy since he joined City in the summer of 2016 and his 37th overall since he first began his phenomenal career as a coach with Barcelona in 2008.

Victory in Saudi Arabia made Pep the first manager to win four FIFA Club World Cup titles, overtaking Carlo Ancelotti who has collected three similar trophies.

Having guided Barcelona to Club World Cup glory in 2009 and 2011 and with Bayern Munich in 2013, Guardiola has now achieved a fourth victory at the global event, something no other coach has ever achieved.

This is proof that Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time in the world of football as well as being one of the best visionary tactics and strategists today.

As well as guiding City to Champions League success for the first time in 2023, in the process Pep also achieved a historic Treble with the club also claiming a third successive Premier League title along with an FA Cup final derby win over Manchester United at Wembley.

This extraordinary achievement also made Pep the first manager in football history to secure the Treble title twice, and the 53-year-old coach had previously achieved a similar feat with Barcelona in the 2008/09 season.

The next title with City this year was won in the European Super Cup by beating Sevilla in Greece on penalties in August.

Now the Club World Cup victory has marked a year that will never be forgotten for Manchester City.

The 16th major trophy presented by Pep since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium. This achievement also made him the most successful manager in European football and was rewarded with a number of prestigious individual awards.

Pep has now led City to five Premier League titles (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2023/24); four League Cups (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), two FA Cups (2019, 2023), two Community Shields (2018, 2019), one Champions League (2023), one European Super Cup (2023) and one Club World Cup (2023).

Among the many unforgettable successes, in the 2017/18 season Pep led City to become the first English team to record 100 points in one league season.

Through a stunning replay, which was then followed in the 2018/19 season where City swept to the domestic title; Community Shield, League Cup, FA Cup and Premier League.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola (left) celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 European Super Cup between Manchester City vs Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP

2023, City and Guardiola's Best Year

Pep's incredible record at City follows in his brilliant footsteps at Barcelona and then at Bayern Munich.

Having enjoyed a hugely successful career as a player with Barcelona – where he established himself as one of the best playmakers – Pep quickly showed that he also had great managerial abilities.

Starting to train at Camp Nou in the 2008/09 season, Pep immediately led Barcelona to a treble title; La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in his first season as a tactician. Also recorded as the youngest manager to win the treble title.

Overall, under his command, Barcelona won 14 major trophies. Including the La Liga and Champions League double in 2011.

After leaving Barcelona and taking a year's sabbatical, Pep then took over at the helm of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2013, where his reputation as a title-winning magnet was tested again.

During three spells at the Allianz Arena between 2013 and 2016, Guardiola guided the Bavarians to Bundesliga titles in three consecutive seasons, including another two German domestic doubles before moving to City in the summer of 2016.

Since then, Pep has brought City into an era of success with the dynamic and attractive quality of the team's play.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola poses with the Premier League trophy after the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on May 21, 2023. Oli SCARFF/AFP

The following is a list of trophies won by Josep “Pep” Guardiola during his career as a tactician.

Barcelona 2008 – 2012

LaLiga: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11

Copa del Rey: 2008–09, 2011–12

Spanish Super Cup: 2009, 2010, 2011

Liga Champions: 2008–09, 2010–11

European Super Cup: 2009, 2011

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011

Bayern Munich 2013 – 2016

Bundesliga: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16

DFB Cup: 2013–14, 2015–16

European Super Cup: 2013

FIFA Club World Cup: 2013

Manchester City 2016 – Present

Premier League: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23

FA Cup: 2018–19, 2022–23

Premier League Cup: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

FA Community Shield: 2018, 2019

Liga Champions: 2022–23

European Super Cup: 2023

FIFA Club World Cup: 2023