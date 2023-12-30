Suara.com – Manchester City's mainstay midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, stole attention again when he was placed on the bench in the match in Week 20 of the 2023/2024 Premier League, which took place on Saturday (30/12/2023) evening WIB. Pep Guardiola, Man City manager, gave a signal regarding when the playmaker will play.

The surprise came when De Bruyne warmed up on the side of the pitch.

Pep Guardiola previously implied that the Belgian midfielder would not compete, as stated in a press conference a few days earlier.

Manchester City attacking midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne appeared in the Premier League match. (AFP)

Even though Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku are still absent due to injury, De Bruyne, who has not experienced action in the Premier League this season, has finally been given the opportunity.

However, the former Chelsea player was only involved in training sessions on the side of the pitch.

De Bruyne's warm-up momentum in the second half was greeted enthusiastically by the audience at the Etihad Stadium.

Even so, Pep Guardiola has not decided to put his player on the field to face Sheffield United.

“Kevin De Bruyne's warm-up was greeted with loud applause, indicating the fans' enthusiasm to see him back. His long injury has made us miss his presence, and even though he hasn't played yet, his presence is eagerly awaited,” said Pep Guardiola as reported by the BBC.

Guardiola is aware of the high hopes of Manchester City supporters to see De Bruyne appear.

However, he revealed that the match against Newcastle United might be a more appropriate time.

“We are very happy to see him back. He has started to recover in the last week. His presence today to be photographed with and support the team is very special. Maybe he will be ready to appear in the match against Newcastle,” he added.

Despite experiencing dominance in the match, Pep assessed that Sheffield United applied pressure comparable to the previous match against Crystal Palace.

The victory brought joy and high spirits among all the players.

“Matches are always difficult, similar to the match against Palace, but this time perhaps we managed to learn from it. Our clean sheet makes us happy. Even though it was a tough month for us in Saudi Arabia, this win helped us win the Club World Cup. Despite not being there yet top of the standings, this season's title is in our grasp. The atmosphere within the team is very good at the moment, and we are ready to take a short break before returning to competition after a few days off.”

“We've faced games like this many times, and experience helps us, sometimes we manage well, sometimes not. Against Villa, they adopted the same system, tight and tough. We managed to keep the goal safe in the second half, and when Oscar Bobb came on, we increased the tempo in the final third and created chances.”

“Phil Foden's ability to play on the wing and provide difficult crosses without Erling Haaland makes him a key element, as has been the case with David Silva in the past. Bernardo Silva and Oscar have also shown similar qualities, especially in tight spaces.”