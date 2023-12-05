Better quality of life, innovative care management and environmental sustainability. These are the guiding themes of ‘People in Health’, the first national event dedicated to chronicity, starting today in Rome, which aims to become the annual event for those living with a chronic non-communicable disease. Supported by Novo Nordisk Italia, the initiative puts people at the center of the health system for the first time, giving voice to chronic patient associations, institutions and the scientific community. ‘People in Health’ – we read in a note – aims to represent an opportunity for dialogue and constant common construction of proposals and solutions on the issues of improving the quality of life and innovative management of chronicity, starting from the clinical dimension and considering those social and environmental as fundamental elements for personal health.

The first meeting, in the afternoon in Rome, sees some of the main associations of people with chronic non-communicable diseases (type 1 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, haemophilia, growth disorders and liver and liver diseases) meet, i.e. Diabete Italia, Fand Italian Diabetics Association, Amici Obesi, Rinascita La Mattina Dopo, Fondazione Italiana per il Cuore, Fedemo Federation of haemophiliac associations, Afadoc Association of families of subjects with growth hormone deficiency and EpaC, portal for patients with hepatitis and liver diseases, together with clinicians and parliamentarians. The meeting will be opened by a testimony from Team Novo Nordisk, the first international team of professional cyclists in the world entirely made up of athletes with type 1 diabetes, for their mission to inspire, educate and encourage, through their stories and sporting exploits.

“We strongly believe that patients should be at the center of the health system. We are committed to the fight against chronic and rare diseases – says Drago Vuina, General Manager and Corporate Vice President Novo Nordisk Italy – to guarantee better health for future generations. Innovation is at the basis of the change that has characterized Novo Nordisk for a hundred years now. ‘People in Health’ is part of an important line of initiatives that we have supported for years at an international level and in Italy, with the aim of offering opportunities for discussion between research, clinics, civil society and institutions to better address the challenges that chronic non-communicable diseases pose to health systems. Together we can continue to guide this change by focusing on what must now represent common objectives of all the actors involved in the world of health and chronicity: promotion of health through constant commitment to clinical research, environmental sustainability and community well-being”.

To “promote the psycho-physical well-being of the patient – ​​adds the vice president of the Senate Gian Marco Centinaio – it is necessary to understand his needs and the surrounding environment. For this reason, we need to strengthen mutual knowledge and skills of healthcare workers, patients and their families. It is a task that cannot be the responsibility of those directly involved alone, but must involve institutions, public and private health service providers, voluntary associations, third sector bodies and citizens. Politics has the task of supporting and helping this process, especially at a regional level.”

“The participation of citizens and patients in the choices made within the NHS – underlines Senator Daniela Sbrollini, president of the Obesity and Diabetes and Chronic Non-communicable Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup – is a dutiful act that can better direct the programmatic governance acts, to improve the quality of care and life of millions of people and citizens. Istat data shows us a greater vulnerability and fragility of individuals and families regarding healthcare choices, with 7% of the population having renounced necessary healthcare services because they were considered too expensive or because waiting lists were too long. A phenomenon that affects 4 million people.”

“Since its inception the NHS has been perceived by citizens as a ‘common good’, and they have contributed to protecting and structuring it through autonomous and participatory activities – concludes MP Roberto Pella, president of the Obesity and Diabetes and Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup – The direction traced by recent reforms indicates that this is a path that must be strengthened, starting from the territories, including the role of individuals as citizens and as patients, together with the communities of which they are part, their families and caregivers” .